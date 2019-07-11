Rogue apps, mismanaged servers expose users to hackers

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Web-based attacks remain the biggest cyber security threat in India with 51 per cent of all the cyber intrusions recorded in this segment. Mismanaged and unpatched servers, weak passwords and rogue apps are found to be the top culprits.
This was revealed in the maiden survey conducted by a Chennai-based cyber security solutions company K-7 Computing.
Adware were found to be the second largest threat to consumers from cyber criminals who use both advertising services and advertising frameworks to compromise Android mobile devices.
Rogue apps too are being used to dupe the unsuspecting mobile phone users, who download apps from the third party app platforms.
The firm’s research division K-7 Labs has come out with the maiden edition of Cyber Risk Monitor. It gathered intelligence from its network of 10 million customers in the country.
K7 Computing, which has a share of 23 per cent in the consumer protection space, has about 15 million customers in Japan through a partnership.
“We made a revenue of ₹74 crore in 2018-19. We are looking at touching the ₹100-crore this current financial year,” Purushothaman, Chief Executive Officer of K7 Computing, has said.
“The reasons for web-based attacks include browser vulnerabilities, malevolent URLs (phishing links), insecure websites and social engineering (social networks and email),” Samir Kanu Mody, Vice-President (Threat Research) of K7 Computing, said.
“We find unpatched servers expose the systems for intrusions. This happens when administrators skipped installing a critical patch. Exploiting the vulnerability, the hacker creates two user accounts remotely with admin privileges and logs on to the server,” he said.
The report found that there has been a significant increase in the frequency of cyber attacks across the country in the last few years as the cyber criminals have become more smart and lethal.
“Consumers downloading apps based on rating in the Google Play store have enabled the Hiddad family of malware to become more popular in the last few months,” the report said.
“Hiddad uses different methods to display as many ads as possible to the user, including by installing new hidden adware. By taking advantage of user rights, the malware can hide in the device folder, making it very difficult to delete,” he pointed out.
Many users also encountered a certain number of apps that look like Google-service related apps.
Weak passwords continue to be a top choice by hackers to launch the attacks.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...