AI Engineering services company Ignitho Technologies Inc has brought back Roney Soloman into company fold as new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). The new appointment is expected to leverage the growing momentum of Ignitho AI, the company’s disruptive AI platform, and drive exponential growth in the US, UK, and European markets, a spokesman said.

Degree of autonomy

Ignitho AI is gaining early mover advantage in agentic AI, which analysts like Gartner and McKinsey hail as a game-changer and next frontier in AI-led IT services. Agentic AI refers to systems with a degree of autonomy and can act independently to achieve specific goals. Unlike traditional AI models that simply respond to prompts or execute predefined tasks, it can make decisions, plan actions, and even learn from its experiences – all in pursuit of objectives set by its human creators.

Proven track record

With Soloman’s scale-up expertise, Ignitho aims to solidify its leadership in AI-driven engineering services, the spokesman said. He brings to Ignitho over three decades of experience as a digital and IT outsourcing leader, with a track record of scaling up business units and strategic partnerships globally for companies such as HCLTech, Accenture, Cognizant, Mindtree (now LTIMindtree), and NIIT Technologies (now Coforge).

Soloman’s domain knowledge spans multiple industries, including travel, logistics, retail, consumer goods, hospitality, manufacturing, pharma, and financial services. As part of Ignitho’s founding team, he will now leverage his expertise to define its future vision, orchestrate the go-to-market strategy, and manage key client relationships as CCO, the spokesman said.

Joseph Olassa, CEO of Ignitho Technologies Inc., said he is excited to welcome Soloman on board to drive its customer success initiatives. “Roney was part of the initial team that helped us set up Ignitho, and his return marks a significant milestone. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in achieving our revenue target and solidifying position as a leader in AI-driven engineering services,” Olassa pointed out.

Soloman said he is thrilled to return to Ignitho, particularly at this pivotal moment when Ignitho AI is already being hailed as a game-changer in the IT services industry. By bringing together AI Agents, POD (product-oriented delivery) teams and client teams, Ignitho AI intends to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. “I look forward to building upon this early mover advantage and drive Ignitho’s revenue to $25 million in three years,” Soloman added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit