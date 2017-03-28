Rooter raises funds from Intex

Rooter, a sports engagement platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed round from consumer electronic goods and accessories manufacturer Intex.

The sports social engagement app had earlier raised funds from Bollywood star Boman Irani, who had invested in it as an angel investor.

The freshly infused capital will be utilised to strengthen technology, sales, marketing and content teams at Rooter.

“Rooter is essentially a tech-based platform and we wanted to have an investor on board who could also be our strategic partner and help us evolve our product to fully realise its potential. Intex’s deep understanding of the smartphone world and its popularity in tier-2 and 3 cities of India will help us to promote and develop Rooter’s unique idea further, optimising it to perfectly fit the needs of smartphone users everywhere,” Piyush, Founder & CEO at Rooter, said.

The average time spent by a user on Rooter has gone up from 2-3 minutes in September last year to 13-15 minutes currently. The number of daily active users is also growing, with Rooter looking to engage more than 20,000 daily active users by the time IPL starts.

The deal was enabled by Kwan Entertainment & Marketing Solutions and Uday Ahlawat, Partner at Ahlawat and Associates, was the legal adviser for Rooter.