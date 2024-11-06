RRP Semiconductor, a leading semiconductor and renewable energy sector player, has won an order worth ₹440 crore from Telecrown Infratech, Pune.

The scope of the order entails the supply and import of critical materials including Silicon Solar Cells, melted Silicon Crystals, and Polycrystalline materials. These components will support the installation of 106 MW Solar Power PV Modules across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

The project expands its footprint in the renewable energy sector, particularly in solar power solutions.

Sumita Mishra, Managing Director, RRP Semiconductor, said the country currently remains a net importer of this essential product, and this strategic order would go a long way toward delivering high-quality silicon crystalline PV modules.

“We are committed to building a strong reputation in the solar and semiconductor fields, specifically in silicon cell production. This opportunity allows us to diversify our service offerings and explore new avenues, including OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test), Chip on Glass, NAND Flash, and memory modules,” he added.