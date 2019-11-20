Rs 1,000-cr Image Towers for animation, VFX, gaming industry to be ready by 2021

Alcatel 3T 10 review: Good-looking and affordable
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
The Image Towers, which will house studios, training institutes and shared services for the animation, visual effects and gaming industry, will be ready by the end of 2021 or early 2022.
"The facility with 16 lakh sq ft of developed area will have studios, infrastructure and shared services for the entertainment industry. Our aim is to make Hyderabad a hub for the South Asian industry in the gaming, technology and entertainment space with high-end visual effects, post-production facilities and other infrastructure,” Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industries K T Rama Rao has said.
“We can offer global players with anything from animation to visual effects to gaming to motion capture technologies,” he said, citing the contribution of local players for global hits such as Baahubali.
Addressing the inaugural of the four-day India Joy conference here on Wednesday, he said the number of startups in the gaming sector went up 10 times from 25 in 2010 to over 250 gaming startups.
The second IndiaJoy is expected to draw over 30,000 visitors, including 1,000 delegates from India and abroad, representing digital, media, gaming and entertainment industry.
Quoting a survey, K T Rama Rao put the size of animation industry at $270 billion. “It's important to make localised animation content and create regional content for OTT (over the top) Internet-based content distribution. There is a huge potential here,” he said.
He said the conference was aimed at helping small, medium enterprises in the entertainment and gaming industry to get exposure.
The four-day event would also comprise a two-day India Game Developer Conference to be hosted by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on November 22 and 23.
