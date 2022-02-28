Russia-Ukraine war: Too early to say if it will have an impact on IT industry: Gurnani

CP Gurnani, former Chairman of Nasscom and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra, has said that it is too early to say whether the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine would have impact on the Indian IT industry.

“We hope it is going to come to end soon. As we speak, peace negotiations are on. Moreover, none of us (IT firms) in India are that entrenched in that corridor,” he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Tech Mahindra’s Metaverse practice here on Monday, he said that a war, if long, would have an impact.

“I don’t think it will be a long one and I hope that it will come to an end soon,” he said.

Work from home

Gurnani added that there won’t be any change in the work-from-home policy.

“We delivered projects for two years during the pandemic with people working from anywhere. We are not going change it,” he said.

“But what we have realised is that certain projects can only be delivered if we interact more,” he added.

He said the company had increased the number of work places by opening centres in Tier 2 cities like Warangal, Coimbatore and Nagpur.

“It will be a hybrid working model. We are not going to legislate that you have to come to the office. All I can say, people are more enthusiastic about coming,” he said.

Manpower concerns

Admitting that the attrition rate is on the higher side at 19 per cent in the last quarter, Gurnani said the company used to budget for an attrition rate of 15-16 per cent.

“Now, we are budgeting for 18-19 per cent,” he said.

He said manpower was a challenge for the industry as everybody was trying to complete the projects as the business grew, while the supply side was constrained.