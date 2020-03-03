Ryan opens second facility in Hyderabad

Ryan, a US-based tax services and software provider, opened its second facility here with 60 employees on Tuesday.

The first facility, which was opened in 2013 at The Ascendas V Park at Madhapur, has over 500 tax services specialists.

The company, which focuses on business taxes, provides an integrated offering covering federal, state, local, and international tax services.

The list of services that it offers also include basis tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance and technology services.

The second facility of 19,000 sq ft, at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, will support its growth plans in the country, according to Ryan Chairman and Chief Executive Officer G Brint Ryan.

Ryan said the company was looking at offering its solutions to the Indian market as well. Ryan’s India business operations provide global support with data processing, market research, asset recovery and human resource analytics.

Gobally, the Dallas (Texas)-based firm has about 2,700 employees.