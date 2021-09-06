SaaS company Kissflow Inc moves into WTC Chennai

Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Kissflow Inc. has become the first occupant of Chennai’s World Trade Center (WTC) by Brigade Group which has the exclusive rights to build and maintain WTCs in South India. The space will house their 350 employees who have adopted their industry-first Remote+ hybrid work model, which they announced last year.

Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow in a press release said that as organisations worldwide were winding down their physical presence and operations, the company decided early this year that it will go on the contrarian path. "We grew to a multi-product company in 2020 and doubled in employee count. We wanted to offer the best workspace for our employees, in terms of scale, resources and efficiency. So, we see this move into the WTC Chennai as a natural next step in our journey to bring to the world the finest in digital work technology and tools," he said.