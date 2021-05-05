Info-tech

SaaS platform 6Degree raises $1 mn in pre-Series A round

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 05, 2021

6Degree (Protinus Fashion Networking Pvt Ltd), a business-to-business retail software-as-a-service platform, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series-A round.

Hyderabad-based SucSEED Indovation Fund, Kieretsu Forum, SucSEED Angel Network and AngelBay took part in the investment round.

“We will use the funds to ramp up operations for our flagship product Honeycomb, currently catering to the fashion and lifestyle sector,” Nikhil Hegde, Co-Founder of 6Degree, said.

The startup was founded in 2015.

