SaaS platform 6Degree raises $1 mn in pre-Series A round

6Degree (Protinus Fashion Networking Pvt Ltd), a business-to-business retail software-as-a-service platform, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series-A round.

Hyderabad-based SucSEED Indovation Fund, Kieretsu Forum, SucSEED Angel Network and AngelBay took part in the investment round.

“We will use the funds to ramp up operations for our flagship product Honeycomb, currently catering to the fashion and lifestyle sector,” Nikhil Hegde, Co-Founder of 6Degree, said.

The startup was founded in 2015.