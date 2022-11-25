Biz2X a digital lending SaaS platform, plans to hire 250 people by 2023. It will hire personnel in the middle management roles with experience and expertise in domains such as data science, product development and management, front end and back end operations among others.

The platform recruited 220 people in 2022, across its India office in addition to 30 contractual staff members.

Anupama Garg, CHRO & Senior Vice president, Biz2credit, said, “We are looking at hiring bright and talented freshers from campuses across the country, as well as people from coveted organisations.”

As a responsible corporate citizen, employee centricity is one of our key focus areas. We strongly believe that employees are the biggest advocates of every brand and each of our HR initiatives are designed with this core ethos in mind, she added.

Biz2X says it has multiple HR initiatives under its fold, such as the 40 times performance linked incentive schemes, BMW bikes for top performers and ipads for emerging stars. The company also runs ESOP’s with a 100 per cent coverage, so as to create an avenue for its team to build wealth and a comprehensive medical insurance scheme which covers employees and their parents.

Some of the academic institutions from which Biz2X has hired or is planning to hire from includes IIT Roorkee, IIIT Sonepat, IIIT Delhi, BITS Pilani, NIT Delhi and Kurusksetra, Jaypee Institute of Technology, Maharaja Agrasen College, NSUT, Hansraj, Indraprastha university, Jamia Milia Islamia among many others.

Biz2X is a digital lending platform, enabling financial providers to power growth with a modern omni-channel experience, best-in-class risk management tools and a comprehensive yet flexible Servicing engine. The company partners with financial institutions to support their digital transformation efforts with Biz2X’s digital lending platform.

