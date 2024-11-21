Storepecker, an innovative e-commerce SaaS platform, has been selected to join NVIDIA Inception, an exclusive programme designed to support start-ups that are transforming industries through AI, data science, and computing advancements.

NVIDIA Inception recognises and supports start-ups that are leveraging AI and advanced technology to innovate and solve real-world challenges. Being selected for this programme is a testament to Storepecker’s innovative approach to integrating AI technology with e-commerce and reflects its potential to make a significant impact in the industry, said a press release.

By addressing key challenges such as high operational costs, complexity and the need for advanced digital tools powered by AI, Storepecker enables businesses to launch online stores quickly and efficiently to drive sales and revenue.

Storepecker’s inclusion in NVIDIA Inception marks an important milestone for the Kerala start-up ecosystem to showcase its technological capabilities and vision, added the release.

