SaaS platform Zocket has raised $3 million in their seed round of funding led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from Kettleborough VC, the company has announced.

Founded in 2021 by second-time entrepreneurs - Karthik Venkateswaran, Nandha Kumar Ravi, Sundar Natesan, and Mukund Srivathsan, Zocket is a full-stack marketing platform that helps SMBs promote their offerings across multiple digital platforms and launch their digital ads.

The company plans to uitlise the proceeds to expand its product offering, improve brand building, bolster its team and launch its full-fledged AdTech solution to the SMBs.

It’s proprietary tech stack combines nearly 150 variables to generate ad copies, visual design, and platforms for an SMB.

“The algorithm generates a real-time visualisation of any business’ social profile based on business category, location, intended target audience profile, expected spend, and other such parameters,” it explained.

Zocket’s beta version has garnered over 5,000 users within a week of its launch. Initially, the product was given on an invite-only basis to over 100 brands to run social media ads who have seen up to ~4x to 6x return on ad spends, it said.

Karthik Venkateswaran, Co-Founder & CEO of Zocket, said, “Consumer-facing small businesses in India have been heavily reliant on online classifieds for digital discovery. With social becoming the new identity, most businesses want to have their own online presence on Facebook, Instagram and other media. This is where Zocket comes in to help these small businesses instantly create their social presence and build their brand online.”

Vani Kola, Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, said, “We believe the next big disruption in SMB tech adoption will be in the digital discovery layer as business owners move up the digital hierarchy stack. We are extremely delighted to partner with Zocket as they build an end-to-end tech platform for global SMBs that help these businesses generate instant content, publish across different platforms, and optimise ad spending for the highest ROI.”