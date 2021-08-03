SaaS player Dukaan launches social commerce platform

Dukaan, a leading SaaS platform for online stores, has launched Dukaan Plus, a social commerce platform aimed at what promoters described as course-correcting the existing environment.

Social commerce refers to purchases made directly from a social media platform. It involves the promotion and selling of products and services using social media networking sites. It is more about connecting with both people and brands around a natural passion for a category or product.

Key difference

Although the lines between the two are often blurred, there is a key difference between social commerce and e-commerce. With social commerce, the whole sales experience or shopper journey happens solely within a social media platform. E-commerce generally refers to a sales experience happening on a company's own website or app.

Dukaan Plus will enable merchants to source the best quality products from the top D2C (direct-to-customer) brands and earn commissions on each sale. Founded in June 2020 by Suumit Shah and Subhash Choudhary, Dukaan is an AI-driven platform that enables millions of SMBs and first-time internet entrepreneurs to sell their products and services online.

Currently, Dukaan powers over 3.5 million small and medium-sized businesses to start, grow, market, and manage their companies over the Internet in over 40 categories of businesses. Dukaan has been funded by Matrix Partners and Lightspeed India Partners.

Technology, only solution

Dukaan believes that it is crucial to improve and alter social commerce in India to ensure that the outcome justifies the efforts of Internet entrepreneurs and manufacturers, a company spokesperson said. With the increasing number of product returns, unhappy customers and faltering sales, technology is the all-encompassing solution for the social commerce industry.

The tier 2 and 3 markets are growing to drive the next wave of retail growth. Dukaan wants to improve the supply chain from the manufacturer to the consumer with quality products and superior brand experience.

With Plus, Dukaan will onboard multiple manufacturers and vendors from across the country and enable access to various D2C brands such as Bewakoof.com and Cosmos Beauty in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Ties up with Bewakoof.com, Cosmos Beauty

Suumit Shah, Founder and CEO, Dukaan, said that the retail sector is ever-evolving and is primed for the next big change. “While we constantly innovate technology, we believe the social commerce industry requires an upgrade to reap the best results out of any innovation introduced. With Dukaan Plus, we will eliminate various steps and errors to improve the quality and sales for both customers and sellers.”

Prabhkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Bewakoof.com, said that his brand was among the first in India to go the D2C route and want to be the first D2C brand to tap into social commerce. Though e-commerce has grown rapidly, it is still limited to about 100 million people in India.

Social commerce impact

“Social commerce selling increases the e-commerce market and will further bring in 200 million people over the next five years. With this partnership, now there will be thousands of Bewakoof’s Dukaans in India,” said Singh.

Dukaan Plus will bring together manufacturers, vendors, D2C brands and the resellers on a single platform with customers and provide them with a commission on every sale they make at Dukaan Plus’ regulated rates.