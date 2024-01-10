B2B-focused SaaS start-up Glamplus has raised ₹16.5 crore in pre-Series A round from Upsparks, Eagle10 Ventures, ITI Growth Opportunities Fund and Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from Kube VC and other marquee investors, including Gopal Krishna Varshney and IR capital partners.

The funds will be directed towards B2B expansion in Tier I & Tier II cities and to venture into international markets said the company in its statement.

Glamplus assists and allows small, medium and large salons, spas and retail beauty chains to adopt technology for running their day-to-day operations more efficiently.

“We are on a path to profitability by Q1 2024 by creating an impact and reaching small business like salon and beauty stores where they can avail higher fulfilment, faster deliveries and better pricing due to optimised supply chain with no middlemen. Our focus is also on providing quality, genuine professional products. We are also optimising our product supply and delivery experience,” Rohan Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Glamplus, said.

The firm has built a SaaS platform that offers state-of-the-art solutions to optimise the efficiency and productivity of its consumers. It also provides offline and online supply of beauty products, professionals and personal care to chain spas.

The brand pivoted into the digital B2B beauty marketplace and claims to have listed over 2,000 SKUs registering a 12 per cent growth annually. According to Glamplus, it has built a user base of more than 9,500 beauty customer clients and over 6 lakhs B2C customers. It aims to cater to 1,000 B2B beauty clients spanning from luxury salons to small sized parlours in the next six months.

The platform recently launched a centralised warehouse to facilitate faster order processing, inventory management, and fulfilment, minimise shipping times and costs while ensuring quicker delivery to customers.

