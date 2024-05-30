SaaS-embedded customer experience platform Kapture CX plans to double its revenue, with a 100 per cent growth projected in the ongoing fiscal after a solid FY24.

Incepted in 2011, Kapture CX continues to contribute to customer support automation by leveraging the capacity of AI, ML, and other emerging technologies in the market. The platform had successfully raised $8 million in funds from Cactus Venture Partners and India Alternatives. The capital raised has been allocated for bolstering growth, expanding the current team, and securing large enterprises across the BFSI, retail, consumer durables, and travel industries.

Currently, Kapture CX serves over 1,000 enterprise clients across 18 countries, spanning companies like TATA 1MG, Namma Yatri, Bigbasket, Wow Skin Science, and Unicommerce.

These businesses use Kapture’s platform to support more than 250 million customers globally.

In FY24, Kapture introduced proprietary large language models (LLMs) to enhance customer support by resolving queries, analysing sentiments, and automating resolutions. Kapture’s self-serve technology now automates 70 per cent of workflows for its clients, significantly reducing their operational costs.

“Having become a key stakeholder in the global customer experience ecosystem, we’re witnessing continued traction across multiple verticals and live on SAP and Google Marketplace to expand our integration and accessibility capabilities. To strengthen our reach and go-to-market strategy, we have formed strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Tech Mahindra and Hitachi. Additionally, we’re also experiencing significant inbound interest and have partnerships with large systems integrators in the pipeline,” said Gaurav Juneja, CRO of Kapture CX.

Kapture also introduced its voice bot by leveraging GenAI, natural language processing, and advanced audio technologies to precisely interpret and respond to all customer queries and transform customer interactions. The platform continues to develop LLMs to enhance customer support by resolving queries, analysing sentiments, and automating resolutions.

The CRO further added that the company uses advanced technologies, from image processing, advanced sentiment analysis to Auto QA and NPS modules. Kapture also enabled India’s largest grocery store to reduce their TAT to 2 minutes and increase customer satisfaction (CSAT) by 20 per cent, he said.