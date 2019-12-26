Info-tech

Sachin Bansal’s Navi acquires MavenHive, a Bengaluru-based tech consulting firm

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 26, 2019 Published on December 26, 2019

Sachin Bansal, co-founder, Flipkart (File photo)   -  G R N SOMASHEKAR

Navi announced that it had completed the acquisition of MavenHive, a Bengaluru-based technology consulting firm to leapfrog their product development initiatives.

Founded by Bhavin Javia and Anandha Krishnan, MavenHive which boasts of a team of software developers, has helped many tech companies such as Flipkart, Gojek, Grasshopper and Scripbox achieve major milestones in their product journeys.

“We are excited about this acquisition which will add great capability to our ambitions to build cutting edge technology platforms that can take applications to scale. This acquisition will add to Navi’s technology capabilities,” said Sachin Bansal, CEO, Navi, in a statement.

Navi has been co-founded by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal with the aim of making the financial services simple, affordable and accessible. The MavenHive team along with its founders have joined Navi.

Bhavin, with over 15 years of software consulting and Agile product development experience, brings valuable insights into large scale, business-critical applications which fundamentally transforms the clients’ business. Bhavin has led many project teams through challenging situations and helped them achieve aggressive goals. Ananda has over a decade of experience in the creation of large-scale distributed object applications and the integration of disparate systems. He brings a combination of product development, developer induction bootcamps and enterprise software consulting into building highly-motivated and pragmatic teams. MavenHive’s developer bootcamps were highly sought after by many notable tech companies for their induction programmes.

“We are eager to start working with Sachin, and with Navi,” said Bhavin.

