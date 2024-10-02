Cyber risk management company Safe Security (SAFE) has launched Safe X, a Gen AI-powered mobile app for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to deliver real-time business impact insights into their cybersecurity posture. According to the company, the app updates CISOs about their organisation’s cyber risk status to offer mitigation recommendations.

“No aggregator can collect relevant information from all these tools and give one summary to a senior executive or the CISO. This was the missing gap in the industry. We connect with security tools and the cloud with our read-only APIs. The app provides holistic visibility about what’s going on in all branches of a company around the world,” said Rahul Tyagi, Co-founder, Safe Security.

He added that a return on investment (ROI) is provided in the form of the organsiation’s breach likelihood and how much money will be impacted because of a hack.

Maturity assessment requires data from every department of the company, which is usually collected manually. “Based on our poll, a big company takes almost a month or two to prepare the report. Because we are already connected with our APIs with older tools, this individual collection from departments won’t be necessary. We are integrated with their infrastructure, so whatever information is required will be available in 24 hours,” he said.

The app was developed with more than 12 of the company’s global customers from healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. “Globally, we have 150 customers. The app will be rolled out in the coming week with every customer having access to it in 15 days.”

Tyagi explained that industries like BFSI, services companies, manufacturing, hospitality, and telcos would benefit from this solution.

The company has customers like Netflix, and Molina Healthcare, with Indian customers like Max Healthcare and Apollo. Safe Security has experienced 200% revenue growth year over year (YoY) consecutively for the last two years and has raised over $100 million to date.