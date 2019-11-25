Salcomp buys Nokia's Sriperumbudur plant

Once the largest mobile manufacturing facility in India, which faced a lot of issues and ultimately had to shut down, Nokia's Sriperumbudur plant got a lifeline on Monday as Salcomp has acquired the facility to produce components for Apple in India.

The Sriperumbudur factory in Tamil Nadu was lying vacant and also all its machines at the plant since its shutdown around seven years ago.

Salcomp is the world's largest manufacturer of mobile chargers including that of Apple, which will now manufacture not only for Apple in India, but also for exports, mostly to China.

Speaking of the development, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and Telecommunications said that Salcomp will be investing Rs.2,000 crore over the next five years.

"This facility will attract 10,000 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect jobs in the coming days and 70 per cent of the products will be exported, mostly to China," Prasad said adding that 'Make in India' project is progressing in the right direction.

Prasad also informed that through the manufacturing policy in India, there has been rise in the exports of electronic goods from India. For instance, there was an export worth $200 million in 2017-18, which grew to $1.6 billion in 2018-19 and in the current financial year, it is expected to reach up to $3.2 billion and out of this $1.6 billion is expected to come only from exports of mobile phones.