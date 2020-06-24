Sale of non-essential goods on online platforms picks up

Khabri: Stories with a difference
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Sale of non-essential goods on online platforms, which had come to a standstill during the lockdown, is beginning to return to pre-Covid levels for most players.
The demand is being led by categories such as home appliances including dishwashers, vacuum cleaners and microwaves; IT hardware including earphones, home printers and Wi-Fi routers; and apparel including kids’ wear, innerwear, lounge pants and joggers.
“We saw a sharp rebound in order volumes once delivery restrictions were eased. The overall sales volumes are now similar to pre-Covid levels,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson. “The recovery in order volumes has been faster in smaller towns, likely due to the limited availability of products in offline stores due to supply-chain disruptions. Demand in categories such as home and apparel are back to pre-Covid levels. New categories relating to personal safety and health are driving sustained volumes.”
For online furniture platform Pepperfry, consumer traffic had dipped to 30 per cent of pre-Covid levels during the lockdown. But sale is bouncing back now. Kashyap Vadapalli, CMO, Pepperfry, said: “Starting mid-May, the business started picking up again and is now at 80 per cent of Jan-Feb levels. Given the early signs, we are confident that by July we should be exceeding the pre-Covid business levels quite comfortably. ”
Ayushi Gudwani, founder, FableStreet, an e-commerce brand for women’s premium workwear, expects a full recovery in 3-4 months. “We have been fortunate, and have significantly reoriented our product portfolio to meet the new consumer demands and the new normal. We are very excited about hitting almost 50- 60 per cent of our pre-Covid sales levels over the next one month and a full recovery in 3-4 months.”
Online players have had to make changes to their existing business models to handle customers in the new normal. One such example is Pepperfry’s Buy On Phone programme, wherein sales consultants speak to buyers and guide them through the furniture-buying process, given that many people might not want to venture out into markets and malls but might still need consulting to buy furniture.
Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra says there has been a significant shift in consumer-buying patterns post-lockdown. “Given that millions of people across the country have been spending a lot of time at home in the recent months, they are opting for comfort wear, with lounge pants and joggers among our highest-selling products, witnessing up to 8x increase from pre-lockdown daily sales.”
At Myntra, kids’ wear has seen a significant jump in share post-Ccovid with the category currently clocking 1.3-1.4x of the pre-lockdown BAU (business as usual) numbers. The lingerie segment has seen 2.5 times the demand compared with pre-lockdown levels, with a massive uptick in organic growth.
At Flipkart, mobiles and laptops in the mid-premium segments and refurbished laptops on its 2GuD platform have seen increased search from consumers across the country. Niche products such as work-oriented laptops equipped with graphic cards for coders and designers, and high-performance laptops with good processing power have been one of the top choices for consumers.
“Owing to the extended lockdown in the country, there has been a considerable growth in the demand for home automation products,” said a Flipkart spokesperson. “Over the past few weeks, the demand for smart kitchen and home appliances has almost doubled, with significant increase being witnessed across dishwashers, vacuum cleaners and microwaves, apart from other various categories, indicating strong consumer preference.”
At Snapdeal, there has been a 25 per cent jump over last year in the sale of kitchen items, in the past two months. There has also been a 50 per cent surge in the sale of baking items such as baking trays, cookie cutters, brushes, silicon spatula and cupcake trays as people try their hands at more exotic cooking.
But most of these companies have lost about six months in calendar year 2020; so, overall sales in FY21 will most likely be 10-20 per cent lower than that in FY20.
Aman Gupta, co-founder, boAt Lifestyle, an audio electronics brand, said, “It is hard to predict, but we are hopeful that 2021 will be better — we will be in a much better position to recover and grow fairly fast. We are excited about the second phase of going-forward — the post-pandemic phase. We are already working on our strategies for 2021. The lockdown gave us a chance to go back to the drawing board and make our base stronger, and we hope to build on it in 2021.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Nifty 50 June Futures (10,376)Taking positive cues from the global markets, the domestic equity indices ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...