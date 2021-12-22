Salesforce launches Startup Program in India

Scaling the population peak in India
CRM major Salesforce has launched a Salesforce Startup Program in India, designed to enable startups to innovate, augment customer connections and scale their ventures.
This program aims to provide disruptive startups with access to Salesforce technology, experts, ecosystems, as well as business mentorship to create real impact. The Salesforce Startup program will offer a unified platform to help foster and accelerate an environment for innovation, growth, and collaboration for Startups across sales, developer relations, app-exchange, trailblazer product community, trailhead, and venture organisations.
Salesforce Startup Program include offerings such as access to Salesforce services including its CRM platform. The startups will also have access to Salesforce AppExchange, which is a repository of pre-built apps from Salesforce and partners that drive value by solving business problems, as well as an access point for consultants who develop custom solutions. Through this program, startups will have the opportunity to innovate within a global marketplace via AppExchange.
This program offers startups access to the trailblazer community and platform for mentorship opportunities by industry experts, including coaching on product strategy, technology and design. Through Salesforce Ventures, start-ups may also be given the opportunity to pitch to enterprise technology investors. In addition, Salesforce will support start-ups with their go-to-market, product development and design strategies.
Comments on the launch, Sanket Atal, SVP and MD - Sites, Salesforce India said “2021 has been a milestone year for the Indian startup ecosystem. We have witnessed a fast-growing list of unicorns that are addressing not just the Indian, but also the global market. At Salesforce, our endeavour is to enable the growing startup ecosystem by providing them with access to the latest Salesforce technologies to help build scale and also access a platform to reach global audiences. These are exciting times for startups and we look forward to many successful partnerships in the years to come.”
Adding to this, Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India, said, “Startups are a critical pillar to the success of our growth in India. With the Salesforce Startup Program we wish to innovate locally to resolve local problems while at the same time promoting these solutions globally. I am confident we will be able to deliver innovation at scale enabling growth for both the ecosystem and Salesforce”
