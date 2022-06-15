Salesforce to help Tata CLiQ redefine customer experience

Salesforce, a leading player in customer relationship management (CRM), announced that Tata CLiQ has leveraged Salesforce Service Cloud, to deliver the right experiences across multiple channels to consumers with contextual, proactive and personalised interactions.

“We are thrilled to be a technology enabler and advisor to Tata CLiQ as they further their vision of becoming a leading e-commerce company fuelled by growth and personalized experiences,” said Arun Kumar Parameswaran, SVP and Managing Director - Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India.

According to Tata CLiQ, agent experience has improved by 30 per cent with the single source of truth; the resolutions team registered an eight per cent reduction in average handling time, improving the first-time resolution rate by 15 per cent.

Shweta Srivastava, Director - CS and Customer Experience, Tata CLiQ, said, “Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do at Tata CliQ. Salesforce is aligned to our two-pronged functional vision and strategy of delivering best in class customer and advisor experience, thereby ensuring efficient processes, empowered agents, and superior business outcomes.”

PwC, one of the four largest professional services networks in the world, helped in the implementation process by enabling end-to-end deployment transforming the service experience for Tata CLiQ. Anjumara Syed, Partner, PwC India Salesforce Leader, said, “PwC has played an integral part in designing and implementing a fully integrated, unified Salesforce platform for Tata CLiQ service agents - continuously delivering customer satisfaction and improving agent productivity.

Tata CLiQ is the digital commerce initiative of the Tata Group. It is a multi-category e-commerce platform operating in categories such as electronics, fashion, jewellery, home, beauty, and luxury.