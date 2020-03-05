Salesken raises $8 million in Series A funding from Sequoia India

Review: TVS iQube electric scooter
Salesken announced that they raised $8 million in Series A from Sequoia India. The funds will be used for further development of Salesken’s AI-based conversation intelligence platform and for expansion across the Asia Pacific and North America markets.
Inside sales is a rapidly growing industry worldwide with nearly 48 per cent of all the sales teams now are selling products over the phone or web conferencing tools. The inside sales industry employs over 20 million people globally and Salesken helps these teams with real-time intelligence during their sales conversations to help them win more deals. The sales teams using Salesken.ai receive intelligence on various aspects of the sales pitch, from lead qualification to navigating pricing discussions. They can also gauge the sentiments of their customers during the conversation.
Surga Thilakan, co-founder and CEO, of Salesken.ai, stated: “Companies squander a third of their customer acquisition costs on preventable lead losses. They also face the unpredictability of sales outcomes and an inability to replicate success at scale. Salesken.ai helps them by enabling sales teams, in real-time, during their customer conversations, and in adopting a more scientific approach to sales management.”
The funding round was led by Sequoia India and also featured a secondary with investors such as Unitus Ventures and Michael and Susan Dell Foundation making a partial exit. The transaction was facilitated by Masterkey Holdings Pvt Ltd.
