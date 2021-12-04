Salim-Sulaiman sign up with Colexion to launch NFTs

Music composer siblings duo Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant (Salim-Sulaiman fame) have signed an agreement with NFT marketplace Colexion. The agreement is for the launch of their exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“We are focusing on building a strong relationship between the artists and their fans by creating a value-added platform and digital infrastructure for digital token trade. We are also ensuring a transparent ecosystem that makes us stand apart and that we become the first choice of celebrities across the world,” said Abhay Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Colexion. He added that interesting and unique music tokens are being curated for their fans.

Colexion is focusing on launching unique digital tokens of renowned celebrities in areas of sport, cricket, arts, and entertainment especially focused on Asian consumers.

“Colexion is coming up with a digital museum specially curated for the artists that will provide users with an opportunity to know more about their favourite artists. We will be launching virtual NFT trump card games, play-to-earn NFT games, and much more to create a complete NFT ecosystem,” added Bibin Babu, Co-founder of Colexion.