Samsung adds new connectivity features to Galaxy Buds with a software update

Samsung Electronics on Monday announced that it will be bringing new connectivity features to its Galaxy Buds through a software update.
The update was previously available on Galaxy Buds+. With the new update, Galaxy Buds users can now go “completely wireless,” Samsung said.
The update includes a Microsoft Swift Pair feature that allows users to pair their Galaxy Buds to their Windows 10-based PC. This feature is available on PCs running Windows 10, version 1803 or above. Users can use the feature through the ‘Bluetooth & other devices’ menu under settings on a PC and pair their Galaxy Buds.
The buds also support multiple pairing experiences across mobile and PC devices allowing users to connect and switch between multiple devices. For mobile devices, the Galaxy Buds support Samsung’s Easy Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair for PCs.
The device also supports enabling Ambient Sound automatically to tune in and out based on the surroundings. Ambient Sound can be pre-set and enabled through the Galaxy Wearable app. Users can download the app via the Galaxy Store for Samsung devices or Google Play Store for Android enabled devices.
The buds can be synced with music streaming app Spotify. Users can listen to personalized music on their Galaxy Buds through a simple ‘Tap & Hold’ gesture. The gesture enables users to launch Spotify and start listening to music where ever they left off.
Users can also get a personalized recommendation from the app by using the “Tap and hold” gesture once more after launching the app. This requires a pre-setup. Users can select their preference on the Galaxy Wearable app by going to setting and then the ‘Touch Pad’ menu.
The feature is available to users who have installed the latest version of the Spotify app on their smartphone. “Subscription fees may apply for personalized music,” Samsung said.
The update is available on smartphones running Android L OS or higher with more than 1.5GB RAM. It will also require the latest version of the Galaxy Wearable app and the earbuds software.
