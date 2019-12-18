Samsung Board Chairman jailed on union sabotage charge

Clean facts
Samsung Electronics Co Board Chairman Lee Sang-hoon was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of obstructing the formation of the company’s labour union, according to the Seoul Central District Court.
Lee was charged with leading an operation to sabotage a newly formed labour group at Samsung’s customer-service unit in 2013 when he was chief financial officer. Samsung’s executive vice president Kang Kyung-hoon was also sentenced to 18 months for violating the country’s labour law.
Dozens of current and former employees at Samsung units were also convicted on charges of illegally cracking down on union activities. Some were sentenced to prison while others received suspended jail terms or ordered to pay fines.
“We humbly accept that the companies’ understanding and view toward labour unions in the past fell short of society’s expectations,” Samsung Electronics and Samsung C&T said in a joint statement. “We will endeavour to build a forward-looking and productive labor management relationship based on the respect for our employees.”
Rigorous scrutiny
While the board chairman has limited role in the day-to-day operations of the world’s biggest manufacturer of smartphones and memory chips, the sentencing is another blow to top management at South Korea’s biggest company. Jay Y. Lee, the company’s Vice Cairman and de facto leader, ceded his board seat in October as he fights bribery charges that could land him back in jail.
But the heir apparent is still running the tech giant while on trial and the imprisonment of the chairman may complicate Samsung’s plans to shift more authority to the board. Samsung has yet to announce its annual executive reshuffle that usually takes place in early December.
The Seoul-based company could face more rigorous scrutiny from investment funds focused on environmental, social and corporate governance issues in the wake of the sentencing, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi.
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Ecolab Country Head and Managing Director, Mukund Vasudevan, explains how his company does this
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...