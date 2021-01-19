Samsung Galaxy M02s to go on sale in India from today

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Samsung India’s recently launched smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M02s will go on sale in India starting January 19, the company has announced.
The smartphone will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and key retail stores starting today.
Samsung had launched the Galaxy M02s in India earlier this month.
The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and an HD+ screen.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and It comes with up to 4GB RAM and storage expandable up to 1TB.
The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It supports 15W fast charging.
As for the camera, the phone has a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera. The 5MP front camera comes with Selfie Focus and Live Beauty feature.
Galaxy M02s will be available black, blue and red colours.
Galaxy M02s is priced at ₹8,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and ₹9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant of the phone.
As a special offer, as a part of Amazon Republic Day Sale, customers purchasing Galaxy M02s on Amazon can avail a 10 per cent Instant Discount with SBI Credit Cards, Samsung said.
