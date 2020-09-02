Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 now available at Reliance Digital stores

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 wi-fi model is exclusively available at Reliance Digital stores starting at ₹55,999.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ models have an ultra-smooth 120Hz display refresh rate and a powerful SnapDragon 865 Processor, with Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers and Ultra-low latency S pen.

To ensure zero interruptions, it also has an all day long intelligent battery. Customers who pre-book the device at Reliance Digital can avail a cashback of up to ₹6,000 on HDFC cards and get ₹10,000 off on Samsung Keyboard cover.