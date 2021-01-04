Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on Jan 14: Here’s all you need to know

Samsung has announced that its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be held on January 14.

This is the first flagship launch event for the South Korean electronics giant in 2021. The event will be broadcast on Samsung.com as well as Samsung Newsroom India, at 10 a.m. EST or 08:30 p.m. IST.

Samsung announces new digital initiatives for India

What to expect

Samsung’s latest line-up of Galaxy flagship phones rumoured to be launched at the event includes Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Multiple leaks and rumours have surfaced detailing the specs and features of the smartphones hinting at what users can expect from the launch.

According to a report by WinFuture, the S21 and S21 Plus will have a 6.2-inch screen and 6.7-inch screen, respectively with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. The phones will offer 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates. The S21 will reportedly have a 4,000 mAh capacity battery while the S21 Plus will come with a 4,800 mAh battery. WinFuture reported that the phones will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processor for the European version while devices in the US are likely to be powered with the Snapdragon 888 platform.

Samsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones: Sources

As for the camera, the devices are likely to have a triple rear camera and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS is what is likely to differentiate the phones from their predecessor, the S20. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

S-Pen

The phones are also likely to come with support for the S-Pen, a feature exclusive to the Galaxy Note so far. According to a listing with the United States Federal Communications Commission, first spotted by Android Authority, Samsung’s S Pen stylus is likely to be supported by the upcoming flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra phone.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, in a blog post had said that the company will bring some of Note’s “well-loved” features to Galaxy phones this year.

“We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favourite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our line-up,” Roh had said.