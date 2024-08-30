Samsung India launched its new AI Double Door Refrigerator series in India with features such as SmartThings AI Energy Mode, Home Care, Smart Forward among others. The company said this has been launched to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

It will be available in three capacities of 396 L, 419 L and 465 L and will be available at a starting price of Rs 64,990 offering large storage capacity, covenience and flexibility, it added.

“As leaders in the refrigerator category, our focus extends beyond cooling - our appliances enhance everyday living by offering accessibility, adaptability, and aesthetic design, all at once. The Bespoke AI Double Door refrigerators seamlessly fit with your interior.”

“They are equipped with advanced AI features, Bespoke Design and large storage capacity, giving users the perfect combination of performance, energy efficiency, and design,” said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India.

The company said that the AI Energy Mode optimizes power usage by analysing the refrigerator’s usage patterns, while the Home Care feature will monitor and notify about potential issues and send alerts.

“Smart Forward is a service that provides regular over-the-network software updates, that enables the pre-owned refrigerator to stay updated and relevant with the latest functions, “ the statement added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit