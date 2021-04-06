Samsung India launches AI-enabled washing machines

In a first, Samsung on Tuesday launched its artificial intelligence (AI) enabled bi-lingual washing machine in India with a Hindi and English user interface.

The new line-up of fully automatic front load washing machines is made for India and is part of Samsung’s new Powering Digital India initiative

The lineup includes 21 new models equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features to offer a customised laundry process to consumers.

It has been “customised for India with over 2,000 wash combinations and 2.8 million big data analysis points for different types of fabrics and can be controlled with a smartphone or a Samsung connected device,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The machine’s AI learns and remembers laundry habits and suggests the most frequently used wash cycle. The washing machine line up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home, Samsung said.

It comes with Samsung’s proprietary EcoBubble and QuickDrive technology to help save time and power. It is also equipped with Hygiene Steam technology.

Apart from this, the “Laundry Planner feature of the machine enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry while Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user,” Samsung explained.

Additionally, the HomeCare Wizard feature proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

The QuickDrive technology in the machine enables users to reduce washing time by up to 50 per cent without compromising on the washing cycle. The Auto Dispense technology automatically dispenses the appropriate amount of detergent and softener for each load. It is also equipped with the Q-Bubble technology to help with a faster wash cycle.

The new AI-enabled laundry line up will be available across all retail partners in India beginning April 6, from a starting price of ₹35,400.