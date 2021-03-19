Samsung India launches Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 smartphones

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Samsung on Friday announced the launch and sale of its Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones in India.
The phones along with the Galaxy A52 5G were launched globally earlier this week .
“Galaxy A Series will also expand your mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy Tab,” Samsung said in an official release
The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate.
It comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W Fast Charging.
As for the camera, the phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth camera.
The rear camera supports digital zoom up to 10X. The devices have a 32MP front camera.
The Galaxy A72 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate.
The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 25W Fast Charging.
It has a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and an 8MP tele lens. It supports digital zoom up to 30X and optical zoom at 3X. The phone has a 32MP front camera.
The devices come with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
The phones are powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm processor. They feature the redesigned One UI 3.1 interface. The smartphones run on Android 11.
The devices also come with a range of Galaxy ecosystem features such as SmartThings, Music Share and Quick Share.
The new Galaxy A Series will be available in violet, black, blue and white colours.
The Galaxy A72 is priced at ₹34999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹37999 for 8GB+256GB while Galaxy A52 is priced at ₹26499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and I₹7999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.
