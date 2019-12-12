Samsung India makes strategic bets to strengthen position in the AC segment

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
In a bid to strengthen its presence in the AC segment, Samsung India is implementing a slew of strategic measures including setting up a separate HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and AC) division, which will house both its residential and commercial AC businesses.
It has also decided to re-enter the non-inverter split AC and Window AC segments to widen its product range while setting up a new unified sales channel for the HVAC division.
The South Korean major is hoping these measures will help the company solidify its position to become one of the top three players in the residential air-conditioner segment in the next two years
Rajeev Bhutani, Senior Vice-President, HVAC Division, Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung India, said: “ The penetration of AC segment in India is very low but the segment has been growing at a CAGR of 15 per cent over the past few years. Growing disposable income, urbanisation, government’s electrification push and rising temperatures are some of the factors that will be driving the growth of this segment especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 markets.”
He added, “We want to become the No.1 player in the Residential AC segment by 2022 and expect to double our sales every year to achieve this goal. We are targeting 100 per cent growth in 2020 and 2021 to reach our objective of becoming number one by 2022.” Bhutani added that while the contribution of the inverter AC has been growing to the overall AC segment, window AC and non-inverter split AC segments will be relevant especially in the tier-1 and tier-2 markets due to the steep price differential between the segments.
Currently, while inverter AC’s now contribute about 60 per cent to the overall residential AC industry, fixed speed AC and Window AC segment command the balance share.
The company’s move to have an integrated business division for commercial and residential air-conditioner will also reflect in its channel strategy. “ We will create a new channel for the HVAC division. Under this strategy, we will open up 300 outlets in 2020 that will serve as expierence centers and offer both residential air conditioners products as well as commercial air-conditioning solutions,” he added.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...