Samsung India ropes in Alia Bhatt as brand ambassador for its foldable smartphone portfolio

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Samsung India has roped in actor Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador for its premium Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones.
“We are happy to have partnered with Alia Bhatt for our foldable campaign in India. Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are an amalgamation of style, premium looks, innovation and utility that promise a smooth smartphone experience for our young users. Alia’s immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers will help us deepen our bonds with them. Moreover, Alia’s quality and depth of work resonates with Samsung’s key values of openness and innovation,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India in a statement.
Over the course of the next few days, weeks and months, Bhatt will be involved in a robust campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations, the company added.
Meanwhile, Samsung has announced that pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will open on August 24 in India.
Consumers can own Galaxy Z Fold3 at ₹ 1,42,999 and Galaxy Z Flip3 at ₹ 77,999 (including offers) during pre-book, the company said
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...