Samsung India ropes in Alia Bhatt as brand ambassador for its foldable smartphone portfolio

Samsung India has roped in actor Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador for its premium Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones.

“We are happy to have partnered with Alia Bhatt for our foldable campaign in India. Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are an amalgamation of style, premium looks, innovation and utility that promise a smooth smartphone experience for our young users. Alia’s immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers will help us deepen our bonds with them. Moreover, Alia’s quality and depth of work resonates with Samsung’s key values of openness and innovation,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India in a statement.

Over the course of the next few days, weeks and months, Bhatt will be involved in a robust campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations, the company added.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced that pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will open on August 24 in India.

Consumers can own Galaxy Z Fold3 at ₹ 1,42,999 and Galaxy Z Flip3 at ₹ 77,999 (including offers) during pre-book, the company said