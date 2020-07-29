Samsung India sees 10% of its business to come from online stores

Samsung India on Wednesday said it expects its online store to contribute nearly 10 per cent of its overall business in mobiles and consumer electronics. The company launched a slew of initiatives on Wednesday to boost its online store sales which include the Samsung Referral Program, Samsung Student Program and Samsung Shop 20 K Advantage.

In a statement, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said: “For Samsung, the Online Store is a key focus area for growth and we are targeting 10 percent of our overall business in mobiles and consumer electronics through this important channel."

"The innovative programs address existing loyal consumers and first time users including the young tech savvy student community," he added.

"The Samsung Student Program is a first-of-its-kind online student-specific Storefront on Samsung.com which enables the student community to get easy access to a special catalogue of products," according to the statement. It also adding that these products will be offered at special price to the students.

In addition, the Korean consumer durable major has launched the Referral Program. This will enable its existing customers to help their friends and family in getting discounts on a range of mobile phones and consumer durable products and also receive benefits in the form of vouchers for their own purchases. It is also hoping to woo consumers to the Samsung Shop App through the "The 20K Advantage Program".