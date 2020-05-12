Samsung India to offer Samsung Finance+ service at home

Samsung India on Tuesday announced that it will be starting home delivery of its most Samsung Finance+ service.

Samsung Finance+ is a digital lending platform that provides relevant financing opportunity for consumers to purchase Galaxy smartphones in India.

The service was developed in India at the Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore. The entire engineering design and development of this platform is done out of SRI Bangalore, the company said.

The electronics giant is delivering the service that was earlier available only at select dealerships at consumer’s doorstep to make it “simpler for customers to buy Galaxy smartphones at easy finance at their homes,” the company said.

Samsung Finance+ service is currently available across 12,000 dealerships in nearly 300 cities.

The South Korean giant has partnered up with DMI Finance for its Samsung Finance+ service in India.

Customers willing to purchase a Galaxy smartphone on finance amid the lockdown can contact their neighbourhood dealers. A Samsung promoted will then be sent to the prospective consumer’s house by the dealer. The customer can complete the formalities required for the loan directly at home with the Samsung promoter’s help.

The electronics giant will also be offering customized offers on Galaxy smartphones once the customer fills in their personal details for a KYC verification and credit scoring.

“The entire journey is fully digital,” he company said in an official statement.

Consumers go through a paperless journey with the Samsung promoter assisting the customer through the process,” it said.

Samsung last week had also launched a new digital platform in partnership with Benow to enable its consumers to buy Galaxy smartphones from their neighbourhood stores online.

“The new digital platform will also help thousands of offline retailers become part of the online ecosystem and reach out to a larger base of consumers,” the company had said in a statement.

More than 20,000 offline retailers have signed up for the digital platform according to the company.