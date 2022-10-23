Samsung India Electronics' profit after tax for FY22 fell 4.86 per cent to ₹3,844.40 crore, while its revenue from operations went up 8.65 per cent to ₹82,451.60 crore, said data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

The electronic major reported a profit after tax of ₹4,040.80 crore and its revenue from operations was at ₹75,886.30 crore for FY21.

Samsung India's EBITDA was almost flat at ₹7,081.80 crore in the latest FY22 as against ₹7,093.40 crore.

Its other income was up 77.89 per cent to ₹2,873.20 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

Samsung India's total revenue was up 10.09 per cent to ₹85,324.80 crore in FY22 as against ₹77,501.40 crore a year ago.

This is the highest one in the last five years, according to the Tofler data.

Samsung India's total revenue in FY18 was at ₹61,065.60 crore and ₹73,085.90 crore in FY19. It was at ₹78,651.20 crore in FY20.

Total expenses of Samsung India were at ₹79,758.90 crore for FY22, up 10.93 per cent, as against ₹71,899 crore.

A reply from Samsung India could not be ascertained till the time of filing of the story.

Samsung India Electronics receives its major revenue from the mobile phone business.

Samsung Electronics also operates in audiovisual, home appliances, network and software development in Indian market.

