Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the latest additions to its tablet portfolio.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings a lot of popular features from the Galaxy Tab S7. The device comes with a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. It runs on Android 11 and has two memory and storage options- a 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant, and a 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant.
The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.
It is equipped with a 10,090mAh battery. The device supports 45W Super Fast Charging. A charger for 45W and 25W will be sold separately. The device is powered by an octa-core processor.
The device has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes with dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.
An S Pen is included in-box with the tab.
Other features include Samsung Notes, Multi-Active Window and App Pair to launch a combination of apps.
The device has been launched in black, silver, green and pink colour options.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch inch display with a resolution of 1340x800 pixels. It will run on Android 11.
It has two variants-- a 3GB RAM variant with 32GB internal storage and a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded up to 1 TB with a microSD card.
It is also powered by an octa-core processor. The device will be equipped with a 5,100mAh battery and will support 15W Adaptive Fast Charging. A charger for 15W will be sold separately.
The device will come with an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It is also equipped with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
The device has been launched in grey and silver colours.
Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy A7 Lite will be available in select regions starting in June. The India price and availability of the devices are yet to be announced.
