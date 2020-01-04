Samsung introduces Lite versions of Galaxy S10 and Note10

As has been expected for the past couple of months, Samsung has announced ‘Lite’ versions of its flagship S10 and Note 10 smartphones. These are slated to arrive at the tail end of the life-cycle of the main S10 line as Samsung prepares to launch the S11, perhaps to be renamed S20.

Samsung has brought out ‘Mini’ versions of some of their phones before but this is the first time the company will be extending features from the Note to a lower-priced alternative, and that includes the signature S-Pen that makes the Note.

But it is more than a little baffling that Samsung should choose to bring out Lite versions of the outgoing S10 line rather than with the upcoming one. Why the company doesn’t just reduce the costs of the S10 phones instead is also puzzling if the intent is to ‘give more people access to premium key Galaxy features’. The Galaxy Lite models do bring some ‘premium’ features such as the latest camera technology, and longer battery at what Samsung calls an ‘accessible price point.

“The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience.”

Galaxy S10 Lite’s features

The Galaxy S10 Lite’s camera features a main Wide-angle camera and Ultra-Wide and Macro cameras along with the new Super Steady OIS for higher stability with action-focused photos and videos. The Ultra-Wide camera has a 123-degree angle lens, like the human eye.

Apart from the versatile S Pen the Note 10 Lite will have Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support which means a user can navigate a presentation, control video content or take a picture, with a click of the stylus. Air Command features will also be available to allow such things as hovering over the screen to browse the camera roll, take notes and even turn handwritten notes into text for editing and sharing.

On both phones, Samsung considers edge-to-edge displays, security through Knox, long battery life, and Bixby and other services as premium.

Both devices have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 with 394 pixel pip density. Both have 6 or 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The processor, typically Exynos in India, has not been specified yet. The phones will run on Android 10 and it is not clear what version of its own software will be onboard.

The S10 Lite has a triple camera setup with a main 48MP Wide Angle lens with an aperture of f/2.0, AF and Super Steady OIS, a 12MP Ultra Wide angle lens with f/2.2 and a 5MP Macro lens with f/2.4. The front camera is a 32MP with f/2.2 aperture.

The Note 10 has also has three rear cameras: An Ultra Wide 12MP with F2.2, a Wide-angle with 12MP Dual Pixel AF and f1.7, OIS and a Telephoto: 12MP with AF F2.4 and OIS. The front camera is again a 12MP with F2.2.

Prices for the Lite smartphones for India have not been revealed yet.