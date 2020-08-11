Samsung introduces ‘private mode’ for select smartphone users in India

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Samsung on Monday launched a new feature called AltZLife for its smartphone users in India.
The new ‘Make in India’ feature will let users switch to a private mode while using their phone. The feature is currently available for Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A5 users.
Samsung smartphone users can switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder) by simply double-clicking on the power key.
“An industry-first innovation, this intelligent feature has been designed keeping in mind the inherent need of consumers, especially Gen Z, for enhanced privacy when it comes to storage and access of content on their smartphones. This helps eliminate the anxiety that consumers usually face while also sharing their smartphones with someone,” Manu Sharma, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said.
“According to a research conducted by Samsung, 79 per cent of Gen Z consumers admit to having content such as images, applications and private chats on their smartphones that they do not want family or others to see. In addition to this, they also want to hide the fact that they have things they do not want to share,” Samsung said in an official release.
The feature powered by artificial intelligence suggests moving private content to the Secure Folder.
The AltZLife feature is made up of two solutions — Quick Switch and Content Suggestions.
“Quick Switch helps users in switching between two instances of the same app instantly – one instance in normal mode and the other in private mode,” Samsung explained. Users will require a different authentication while entering the private mode.
Content Suggestions is the AI-based app inside the Secure Folder which suggests the content that are to be moved to the folder.
“For this to happen users have to simply select specific faces or a type of image they want to tag as private and keep them secured in the private gallery of the Secure Folder,” the brand said.
The AltZLife feature is available for existing as well as new users of Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 on through a software update.
