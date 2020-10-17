Samsung launches a new fitness tracker in India, priced at ₹3,999

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Samsung has launched a new fitness tracker in India, the Galaxy Fit2.
The fitness tracker comes with a 1.1-inch 450 nits AMOLED display.
It comes with over 70 downloadable watch faces. The device has a front touch key for navigating through functions with wake-up, home and cancel options.
Users can set up to 12 dedicated widgets at a time on the tracker.
The device weighs 21 grams. It has an indented strap to stop sweat from collecting.
The tracker is equipped with a 159 mAh battery that can last up to 15 days on a single charge and up to 21 days with minimum usage.
It can track five automatic workouts and up to 90 workouts with presetting from the Samsung Health library.
The tracker also comes with a music controller that lets users access music on their phones.
Other features include Sleep Score, Hand Wash feature and Stress Tracking.
Sleep Score helps the tracker in analysing a user’s sleep pattern through four stages of sleep- Awake, REM, Light and Deep and shares insights on the same. The new Hand Wash feature reminds users to practice healthy habits of washing hands with a periodic alarm and timer. Stress Tracking helps users keep track of their stress levels through the day and suggests a breathing guide in case of high-stress moments.
The tracker has a 50m water resistance rating and comes with a Water Lock mode to prevent accidental activation while swimming by locking the front key.
The Galaxy Fit2 is priced at ₹3,999. It will come in black and scarlet colours.
The tracker is on sale across Samsung.com, select offline retail stores and Amazon.in.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...