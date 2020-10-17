Samsung launches a new fitness tracker in India, priced at ₹3,999

Samsung has launched a new fitness tracker in India, the Galaxy Fit2.

The fitness tracker comes with a 1.1-inch 450 nits AMOLED display.

It comes with over 70 downloadable watch faces. The device has a front touch key for navigating through functions with wake-up, home and cancel options.

Users can set up to 12 dedicated widgets at a time on the tracker.

The device weighs 21 grams. It has an indented strap to stop sweat from collecting.

The tracker is equipped with a 159 mAh battery that can last up to 15 days on a single charge and up to 21 days with minimum usage.

It can track five automatic workouts and up to 90 workouts with presetting from the Samsung Health library.

The tracker also comes with a music controller that lets users access music on their phones.

Other features include Sleep Score, Hand Wash feature and Stress Tracking.

Sleep Score helps the tracker in analysing a user’s sleep pattern through four stages of sleep- Awake, REM, Light and Deep and shares insights on the same. The new Hand Wash feature reminds users to practice healthy habits of washing hands with a periodic alarm and timer. Stress Tracking helps users keep track of their stress levels through the day and suggests a breathing guide in case of high-stress moments.

The tracker has a 50m water resistance rating and comes with a Water Lock mode to prevent accidental activation while swimming by locking the front key.

The Galaxy Fit2 is priced at ₹3,999. It will come in black and scarlet colours.

The tracker is on sale across Samsung.com, select offline retail stores and Amazon.in.