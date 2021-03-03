Samsung launches Galaxy A32 smartphone in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its Galaxy A32 smartphone in India.
Galaxy A32 is the second Galaxy A series smartphone in India this year after the company launched its Galaxy A12 phone earlier this year.
The Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
It comes with a 5000mAh battery that can provide up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback and 19 hours of internet usage time, Samsung said. It is equipped with 15W adaptive fast charging.
The smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor.
It comes with an in-built Game Booster software that monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage. The phone supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1.
As for the camera, its has a 64MP quad rear camera setup which includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth camera. It comes with a 20MP front camera.
The phone comes with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets. It is equipped with the AltZLife feature for privacy.
The device will come in black, white, blue and violet colours.
It is priced at ₹21999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Galaxy A32 will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting March 3.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
* From March to September for a period of 28 weeks the Atlantis ballroom was turned into an artist’s studio ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...