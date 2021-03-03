Samsung launches Galaxy A32 smartphone in India

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its Galaxy A32 smartphone in India.

Galaxy A32 is the second Galaxy A series smartphone in India this year after the company launched its Galaxy A12 phone earlier this year.

The Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It comes with a 5000mAh battery that can provide up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback and 19 hours of internet usage time, Samsung said. It is equipped with 15W adaptive fast charging.

The smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor.

It comes with an in-built Game Booster software that monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage. The phone supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1.

As for the camera, its has a 64MP quad rear camera setup which includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth camera. It comes with a 20MP front camera.

The phone comes with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets. It is equipped with the AltZLife feature for privacy.

The device will come in black, white, blue and violet colours.

It is priced at ₹21999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Galaxy A32 will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting March 3.