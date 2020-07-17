Info-tech

Samsung launches Galaxy M01 in India priced at ₹9,999

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

Samsung India on Thursday announced the launch of its affordable smartphone, the Galaxy M01, its new addition to the Galaxy M series.

The new Galaxy M01 smartphone is in the affordable smartphone range.

Galaxy M01s has a 6.2-inch HD+TFT, Infinity-V display. The device has a 4000mAh battery. The processor is MediaTek Helio P22, Octa Core.

The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB with a Micro SD card.

For the camera, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP and 2MP lens. The phone has a Live Focus feature. It has an 8MP front-facing camera. Galaxy M01s come with Dolby Atmos technology for audio.

It is also equipped with fingerprint scanner and face recognition. The smartphone has the Samsung Health app pre-installed.

Galaxy M01s are available in Light Blue and Gray colours.

The device is priced at ₹9,999 and is available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

