Samsung launches Galaxy M01 in India priced at ₹9,999

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
Samsung India on Thursday announced the launch of its affordable smartphone, the Galaxy M01, its new addition to the Galaxy M series.
The new Galaxy M01 smartphone is in the affordable smartphone range.
Galaxy M01s has a 6.2-inch HD+TFT, Infinity-V display. The device has a 4000mAh battery. The processor is MediaTek Helio P22, Octa Core.
The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB with a Micro SD card.
For the camera, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP and 2MP lens. The phone has a Live Focus feature. It has an 8MP front-facing camera. Galaxy M01s come with Dolby Atmos technology for audio.
It is also equipped with fingerprint scanner and face recognition. The smartphone has the Samsung Health app pre-installed.
Galaxy M01s are available in Light Blue and Gray colours.
The device is priced at ₹9,999 and is available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...