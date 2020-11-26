Samsung launches gaming monitors ‘Odyssey’ in India

Samsung has launched its new line-up of Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in India. Both gaming monitors are 1000R gaming monitors. This means that both monitors have a curvature radius of 1,000 millimetres. The monitors are also certified by TÜV Rheinland.

Both the G9 and G7 monitors come with 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Other features of the monitors include Free Sync premium Pro, Eco Saving Plus and an Eye Saver Mode.

Accessories with the monitors include a DP Cable (2.0 m) and a USB Hub Cable (1.5 m).

The G9 has a 49-inch display and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel. It is powered by an Internal Adaptor (SMPS). It is available in black (front)/white (back) colours.

The G7 is available in 32-inch and 27-inch size variants. The monitor is also equipped with Quad-High Definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution). The display has a16:9 aspect ratio. It also features an HDR600 VA panel. The monitor is powered by an Eternal Adaptor. The monitor is available in dark grey colour.

Priced in the range of ₹49,000 to ₹1,99,000, Samsung’s Odyssey G9 49-inch and G7 32-inch and 27-inch models will be available for pre-booking in India from November 25 till December 31 with special gift offers.