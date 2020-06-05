Samsung launches the Galaxy A31 in India, prices start at ₹21,999

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of its third Galaxy A smartphone, the Galaxy A31 in India.

The phone comes with multiple ‘Make in India’ innovations and artificial innovatios (AI) innovations aimed at “millennial and Gen Z customers.”

Galaxy A31 specs and features

The smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display. It is power by the Mediatek 6768 Octa-Core processor. The OS is Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.1.

The Galaxy A31 comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone can provide up to 22 hours of playback time on a full charge, the South Korean phone maker said.

The device has a 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage with an expandable storage capacity of up to 512GB - The phone also as an AI-powered ‘Game Booster’ technology for gaming enthusiasts.

The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera. It also has an 8MP Ultra Wide camera, with its 123-degree field of view, a 5MP Depth camera with Live Focus and a 5MP macro camera.

The smartphone has a 20MP front camera which supports the Live Focus feature. The Galaxy A31 also comes with AI Scene Optimizer and an AR Doodle feature. The phone also has a few “Make in India” features including Useful Cards, Multilingual typing and Finder.

Useful Cards feature helps users declutter their SMS Inbox. Multilingual Typing provides suggestions in local languages while typing. The Finder feature helps users search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains within popular apps installed on their phones. It also has a Smart Crop feature for editing and sending screenshots.

Galaxy A31 comes in in Prism Crush blue, black and white colours.

The smartphone will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals, starting today. The 6/128 GB variant of the device is priced at ₹21,999.