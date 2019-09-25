Samsung Mobile is top consumer-focussed brand, says TRA survey

South Korean tech giant Samsung Mobile Phones has been ranked as the most consumer-focussed brand for this year, with laptop-maker Dell coming in second, according to survey by TRA Research.

While Apple iPhone came in third, LG (TV) ranked fourth. Of the top 100 most consumer-focussed brands, 56 are Indian, with Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Motors and Amul (milk) leading the list.

“Consumers are speaking, and Samsung is listening. Focused on consumer-centric innovations, Samsung in the mobile phone category has pushed the technology limits and set impeccable standards thus creating deeper, stronger and resilient consumer bonds,” N. Chandramouli, CEO at TRA Research said.

TRA Research, a part of Comniscient Group, is a brand intelligence and data insights company.

Pond’s and Honda, ranked at fifth and sixth, respectively, were first time entrants in the top 20 list. LIC slipped one rank to occupy seventh, followed by Sony Televisions at eighth. Tata Motors came in at night, followed by Amul, it said in a statement.

The report lists 500 brands that represent the elite 7 per cent brands out of 10,000 that have excelled by increasing their buying propensity over two successive years (data for this study was collected between October 2017 and March 2019).

“Of the 10,000 brands analysed, only 717 brands increased their propensity to be bought, while the rest saw a falling propensity,” added Chandramouli.

Among India’s 500 most consumer-focused brands, there are total 34 super-categories and 191 categories. The categories with the maximum brands are F&B and FMCG contributing to 18 per cent and 16 per cent of the total brands in the listings, respectively.

Some of the category leaders in the report are Aviva Life Insurance, DTDC, Fogg, Kangaroo Kids, Otto, Oyo Hotels and Homes and Tanishq, it added.