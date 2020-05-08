Samsung, Oppo to resume operations in Noida: Report

Samsung on Friday said that it had received permission from the authorities to reopen its Noida factory and has begun operations with a limited workforce, according to reports.

The South Korean electronics giant has received required permission from the Uttar Pradesh authorities to begin operations at its Noida Sector 81 factory after the centre recently allowed factories to operate with the reduced workforce in the new lockdown guidelines.

The company plans to gradually increase its workforce to 3,000 meeting the 30 per cent workforce requirement as per the guidelines.

"The factory has started limited operations, which will be scaled up over a period of time. Employee safety and well-being remain our absolute priority. We have ensured that all hygiene and social distancing measures are maintained at the premises, as per government guidelines," Partha Ghosh, Head, Corporate Communications, Samsung Southwest Asia said in an official statement as quoted by LiveMint.

Phone makers Oppo, Vivo and Samsung had paused production at their respective Greater Noida factories in March when the Center had imposed lockdown across 75 districts impacted by Covid-19.

The Centre had recently released revised guidelines for the lockdown ending on May 17, allowing for some relaxations on restrictions for Green and Orange zones.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has also said that it will resume 30 per cent production from today, LiveMint reported.

The factory would be operating with 30 per cent capacity with around 3,000 employees who will work in rotation, the report said.