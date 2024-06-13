Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched flight, bus, movie and events ticket bookings on Samsung Wallet, in partnership with One97 Communications Limited which owns the Paytm brand.

The partnership aims to enhance consumers’ convenience by offering a seamless, integrated booking experience directly through the Samsung Wallet, facilitating access to a wide range of services through Paytm.

Samsung Wallet users can avail the new services by updating their app through the Galaxy Store.

With this partnership, Galaxy smartphone users will now have seamless access to Paytm’s suite of services, including flights and bus bookings, movie ticket purchases, and event bookings, all integrated within the Samsung Wallet.

“Samsung Wallet is a popular mobile tap and pay solution in India, constantly evolving since its launch in 2017. We are delighted to launch new features on Samsung Wallet in collaboration with Paytm. These features allow Galaxy smartphone users to easily purchase bus and airline tickets, as well as movie and event tickets, without needing to switch between multiple apps. Furthermore, users can access these tickets simply by swiping up on their Galaxy smartphone’s home screen,” Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India, said.

A Paytm Spokesperson said that the company as a pioneer of mobile payments is excited to partner with Samsung India. “By combining Samsung’s cutting-edge technology with Paytm’s wide-ranging services, we are making it easier than ever for consumers to manage their bookings and payments through a single unified platform,” the spokesperson added.

Galaxy smartphone users using the Paytm app for flight, bus and movie bookings and the Paytm Insider app for event booking, will be able to add their tickets directly to Samsung Wallet using ‘Add to Samsung Wallet’ functionality.

This will enable them to conveniently access these to enter airports, bus terminals, cinema halls, event venues, etc.