Samsung to host its next Unpacked event on February 9

Samsung is set to host its next Unpacked event on February 9, the company has announced.

“Join Samsung Electronics on February 9, 2022 for the next Galaxy Unpacked as we set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created,” reads an ‘invitation’ for the event on Samsung’s website.

The electronics giant is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones at the event. A teaser video posted by Samsung shows a giant ‘S’ within a glassbox which then rotates to reveal the number ‘22’ with the words ‘The Epic Standard’ written at the bottom.

Event to be live streamed

The event will be live streamed on Samsung.com as well as Samsung’s YouTube channel starting at 10 a.m. EST (8:30 p.m IST).

Samsung President and Head of MX Business TM Roh in a blog post last week had said, “At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.”

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, as per reports.

The smartphones are expected to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 mobile platforms, depending on the region. The next Galaxy device will reportedly absorb the Note series. It is expected to come with support for the S-pen stylus, as per reports.

Samsung last year had launched its new series of foldable devices instead of a new Note device as it does during its Unpacked event.

“We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love,” Roh said.