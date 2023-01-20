Samsung has announced that its first in-person Unpacked Event since the pandemic to be held on February 1, 2023.

In a blog post, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile at Samsung Electronics, hinted that s on few things that can be expected at Samsung’s Unpacked Event of 2023.

the event will be all about camera improvements and launch of two new Ultra devices—Galaxy S Ultra.

In the blog post, Samsung confirmed the earlier rumours which talked about the introduction of new 200-megapixel sensor in the S23 Ultra. Reports suggested that Samsung may bring enhanced display capacity, a second periscope telephoto lens, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Samsung pre-order site hinted that Galaxy Smartphone and Galaxy Book options are likely to be the highlights of the event.