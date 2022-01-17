hamburger

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 goes on sale in India from today

BL Mumbai Bureau | January 17 | Updated on: Jan 17, 2022
It is priced at ₹17,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and ₹19,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant

Samsung India on Monday announced that Galaxy Tab A8 is now “available on Samsung.com, leading online and select retail stores”. Samsung launched the device in India last week with a focus on “learning, entertainment, connecting and more”. 

The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with an expanded 10.5-inch screen with slim bezel and a 16:10 common aspect ratio. It is powered by an Octa-core processor. The device is equipped with a 7,040 mAh battery and supports up to 15W fast charging.

Features

As for the camera, it has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes with a new screen recorder feature. For audio, it has a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos. The device comes with Samsung’s signature security platform Knox. It also supports face recognition.

It comes with multi-active window support where users can split their screen and use two apps side-by-side, and even add a pop-up window. It also has a drag & split feature that automatically opens a second browser window for more dynamic webpage browsing. Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in grey, silver and pink gold colours.

The Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi is priced at ₹17,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and ₹19,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The LTE variant of Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at ₹21,999 for 3GB+32GB and ₹23,999 for 4GB+64GB.

Under a limited period introductory launch offer, consumers can avail an instant cashback of ₹2,000 while paying with ICICI credit cards and can get book cover worth ₹4,499 for ₹999, Samsung said.

Published on January 17, 2022

